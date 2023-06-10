An initiative to surround Bendigo children with "healthy, fresh and delicious food options" in the places they spend their time has started to roll out across the region.
But don't fret - footy sausage sizzles are still on the menu.
Led by Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden, and part of the state government's Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures push, the initiative supports local schools, recreation centres, and after-school services to embrace easy, healthy food and drink swaps.
City of Greater Bendigo healthy kids advisor Rebecca Fry said the program was an opportunity for Bendigo children to have positive experiences with healthier food options, leading to lifelong relationships with better dietary options.
"We're increasing the opportunities for children and young people to be exposed to these healthy, fresh and delicious food items," Ms Fry said.
"And working towards creating opportunities for young people of Bendigo to try new foods they perhaps haven't had before and to form positive food habits for life."
Recently the initiative partnered with the Peter Krenz Leisure Centre and White Hills Junior Football Club to showcase healthy recipes the football club could share with its members.
While a rethink of their footy tuck-shop might be the feature of Bendigo student's nightmares, Ms Fry said the program involved active idea recruitment and feedback from students about what's on offer.
"It might be going in and having chats the students and empowering them in the decision making of menu items they might select for food provisions there," she said.
"(Through the initiative) we're looking to sort of strengthen the student voice, by turning to the students and young people to hear their ideas in terms of what they might like to see featured as ideas in their food environment space."
"We're enhancing what's already there".
Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation lead Hayley McKee said rather than making sweeping changes, positive relationships with food were made through rethinking the items young people already know and love.
"We really don't take anything away, we're enhancing what's already there," Ms McKee said.
"So the classic sausage sizzle isn't getting dumped, it's being thought of in a new way: can we use whole meal buns? Is there a local butcher so we know what's inside the sausage is a bit better? Can we make a ketchup? Can we chuck some rocket on there?."
The ledger for the department of Department of Health initiative was won by the Stephanie Alexander foundation because of their focus on engaging "children and young people in delicious food first" before health benefits are mentioned, according to Ms McKee.
"Our approach is to really to empower young people with all the decisions that we are making with the food, and the changes to the food environments that effect them," she said.
Find out more about the initiative here.
