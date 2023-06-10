Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

State gov push for 'Healthy Kids, Healthy Futures' reaches Bendigo

GR
By Gabriel Rule
June 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A revamp of food options in young people's spaces is underway across the region. Picture courtesy of Healthy Loddon Campaspe
A revamp of food options in young people's spaces is underway across the region. Picture courtesy of Healthy Loddon Campaspe

An initiative to surround Bendigo children with "healthy, fresh and delicious food options" in the places they spend their time has started to roll out across the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.