Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Flood watch for Bendigo, Castlemaine, Maryborough, rain on way

Updated June 6 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flooding at Laanecoorie Reservoir on the Loddon River in October 2022. Picture by Darren Howe
Flooding at Laanecoorie Reservoir on the Loddon River in October 2022. Picture by Darren Howe

An initial flood watch warning has been issued for the Loddon River catchment, as forecast heavy rain could cause up to moderate flooding in the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.