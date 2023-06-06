An initial flood watch warning has been issued for the Loddon River catchment, as forecast heavy rain could cause up to moderate flooding in the region.
The Bureau of Meteorology said a deepening low pressure trough and cold front was set to cross Victoria on Wednesday 7 June, bringing heavy showers and thunderstorms to the northern parts of the state.
Minor to isolated moderate flooding could develop from overnight Wednesday 6 June into Thursday 7 June, according to the bureau.
Catchments likely to be effected include the Loddon and Avoca Rivers.
Towns included within the Loddon-Avoca region include Bendigo, Maryborough, Castlemaine, Avoca, St Arnaud, Charlton, and Kerang.
Bendigo recorded 4.8mm of rain to midnight on Monday 5 June and a further 0.8mm until 3:30pm on Tuesday 6 June.
The bureau has forecast 20 - 50mm of rain for Bendigo on Wednesday 7 June, with the top end of the prediction range close to Bendigo's yearly June average of 50.4mm.
A severe weather warning for heavy rainfall is current for parts of Northern and Central Victoria.
People living or working in the region are advised to monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings and be ready to move to higher ground should flooding develop.
The State Emergency Service advises that all community members should never walk, ride or drive through floodwater.
A slow moving cold front near the South Australian border will generate thunderstorms in the west of the state early Wednesday morning, with north to northwesterly winds spreading east to the central ranges by late morning.
Six hourly rainfalls of between 40 - 60mm have been forecast with falls of up to 100mm in 24 hours in isolated areas likely.
Thunderstorms are likely to bring the heaviest rain to the Wimmera region and high ground in the Grampians, and is expected to recede on Wednesday morning but could return in the afternoon.
Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 km/h could occur over the Grampians until late Wednesday afternoon, and ease for the central ranges from late Wednesday morning.
Locations which could be affected by the gusts included Maryborough, Castlemaine and Daylesford, according to the bureau.
Earlier: Batten down the hatches, heavy rainfall and damaging winds are on the way, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau has issued a severe weather warning for western and central parts of the state.
Heavy rain is expected to develop in the west, with damaging winds on higher terrain from Wednesday morning.
Rainfall which could lead to flash flooding is forecast for the Mallee, Wimmera and South West districts during the early hours of Wednesday.
According to the bureau, six-hourly rainfall totals of 40 to 60 millimetres are possible, with the heaviest falls likely to be associated with thunderstorm activity and on higher terrain around the Grampians.
Thunderstorms are likely to develop over western Victoria and affect the Grampians, Horsham, Stawell, Warracknabeal and Ararat.
Damaging wind gusts of 90 to 100 kilometres are expected to develop over the Grampians and central ranges on Wednesday, likely to also affect Maryborough, Castlemaine, Kyneton, Ballarat, Daylesford and Mount Baw Baw.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
