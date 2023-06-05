Bendigo's self-proclaimed "patron senator" has slammed the federal government over failed election promises to deliver more domestic violence services.
Liberal Senator and Member for Corangamite, Sarah Henderson, said it was "a joke" the Labor party had not met a key election promise to deliver five frontline service and community workers to the Bendigo electorate.
The five employees were part of an Australia-wide promise in 2021 for 500 new community sector workers to try and combat family and domestic violence, which was reiterated by Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters in May last year.
Ms Henderson said it was very important for victim-survivors who were escaping domestic violence to have programs and services in place to help them.
She said if promises fell through, those who need help would be left in the lurch.
"We are seeing a really big black mark on the Albanese Government after one year in government on women's safety issues," she said.
"This was a firm commitment made by Lisa Chesters and yet absolutely nothing has happened.
"Families depend on [the government] to follow through with their commitments."
Ms Chesters said conversations between the federal government and the state government were ongoing, and the agreement still existed.
"It's disappointing that the senator is playing politics with such a critical issue," she said.
"We know we need these extra workers in our region. It was a commitment that I was proud to make at the election, and those conversations between state and federal and how best to deliver those extra workers are ongoing."
Ms Chesters said the government was working "as quickly as we can" to deliver on the promise.
"To be honest, at a federal level, we're playing catch up," she said.
"We inherited a mess; we're rebuilding our services and working with the states who are already ahead of where we need to be.
"That's why we've announced our new action plan on eliminating family and domestic violence and part of that is our commitment to these extra workers."
Ms Henderson said it was "disheartening" to see no follow through for domestic violence services in an area where the average rates of domestic and family violence is higher than the state average.
"For the people of Bendigo this was a very significant promise to them and Lisa Chesters has failed to deliver it," she said.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
