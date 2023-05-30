The former Municipal Baths at Rosalind Park are being drained as the City of Greater Bendigo continues with a major redevelopment project.
The project, which forms part of the Rosalind Park Recreation Reserve Precinct master plan, aims to re-open the space and transform it into "an attractive urban park with a lakeside loop track and boardwalk", according to the City.
The redevelopment received funding in the City's 2022-23 budget as part of an almost $68 million capital works program.
The baths' island was set to be removed with the population of ibises being relocated.
Irrigated lawn areas, park seating, pedestrian lighting and landscaping were also included in the city's plans for the baths.
The site was Greater Bendigo's primary swimming pool during the 20th century and had a grandstand, 10-metre diving board, water polo field and change room.
The facility closed in the 1950s and the areas have not been publicly accessible for about 40 years.
The City has engaged landscape architecture company Spiire to lead the design of the new site.
According to Spiire, the design would celebrate "the experience of people coming together around water and being immersed in the water's landscape and brings the neglected site back to life for a new generation of use and enjoyment".
A small paddling reserve has been included in the design, along with indigenous riparian and aquatic vegetation.
Spiire was contacted for comment.
