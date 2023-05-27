Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a theft of a 2009 Suzuki Vitara Wagon in Sebastian on May 19.
The vehicle was left around 25 minutes north west of the Bendigo CBD.
About 7:30pm the vehicle suffered a mechanical fault after colliding with a kangaroo.
The vehicle was then parked on the side of the road at Pyramid-Yarraberb road, Sebastian, just north of Koch's road.
Police say the victim returned to collect the vehicle on the morning of May 22 and found it to have been stolen.
Police are seeking assistance of the public who may have seen the vehicle or persons with it and any dashcam footage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
