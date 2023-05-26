Bendigo Advertiser
A-1 Engineering fined $250,000 over Leitchville factory death

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated May 26 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 1:00pm
A man died in the 2017 accident and another was seriously injured. Picture file
A Cobram engineering company has been convicted and fined $250,000 after a worker was fatally crushed and another seriously injured in an incident at a Leitchville factory in 2017.

