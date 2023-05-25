Pet owners warned as fox baiting begins in the Wellsford Forest

FOXES will soon be baited in the Wellsford forest as land managers crack down on the pest.
They will bury baits containing 1080 poison in stations throughout the area from Monday through to July 21.
Domestic animals could be endangered, Forest Fire Management Victoria senior forest manager Lynda Mabon said.
"We ask that nearby landholders ensure their dogs and other pets are confined to their property," she said.
"Visitors to Wellsford State Forest are advised to muzzle their pets and keep them on a lead.
"Neighbouring landowners have been notified of the program and signs have been placed at entrances to the control areas so that visitors are aware of the baiting."
Bendigo's fox collection centre has witnessed a rise in scalps in 2023.
People had brought in 1351 scalps in March and April, up from 1235 at the same time last year, but that was not necessarily a sign fox numbers were climbing.
It could also be a reflection of the work hunters were doing in any given year.
Agriculture Victoria does not routinely monitor fox populations.
