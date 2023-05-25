Bendigo Advertiser
Pet owners warned as fox baiting begins in the Wellsford Forest

Updated May 26 2023 - 9:50am, first published May 25 2023 - 6:55pm
A fox. Picture by Shutterstock
A fox. Picture by Shutterstock

FOXES will soon be baited in the Wellsford forest as land managers crack down on the pest.

