A central Victorian First Nations body has launched a innovative plan in a bid to spearhead the fight against climate change.
DJAARA has unveiled a strategy which includes using a holistic approach to begin the healing of the country and combat dangers posed against the environment.
Titled Turning 'wrong way' climate, 'right way', the plan aims to reduce emissions, protect forests and waterways and stop unnecessary damage to country.
One of the ways it aims to do that is to introduce cultural burning practices with a specific focus on regenerating unhealthy sections of the landscape to increase carbon sequestration.
Another activity proposed is the use of forest gardening, a sustainable and plant-based food production system, to increase carbon storage.
A water strategy in the plan focuses on the benefits of Indigenous biocultural knowledge in flood recovery.
"Where state, council and (Catchment Management Authority) is looking to build flood mitigation infrastructure, Djaara biocultural knowledge should inform nature based-alternatives," the plan reads.
This involves wetland chains of ponds and permanent pools which "provide wildlife refuge, amenity and urban cooling".
Group CEO of the Dja Dja Wurrung organisation, Rodney Carter, said the plan would cover all facets of life on the planet and be an educational tool for those wanting to learn.
"What we have usefully done and is a part of our culture is to be thoughtful about this idea of holistic care," he said.
"It is people, it is water, it is fire, it is plants, it is animals - so it is everything in our country.
"Climate change in terms of increasing temperatures now it is intolerable for us as humans they are things that really scare us and we want to do something."
Mr Carter said the fight against climate change was vital as it posed an existential threat to all life on earth.
"It is amazing I think so far as the real content of this strategy and its usefulness not just to communicate Dja Dja Wurrung's philosophy but have some really practicable steps to what we need to do heal country," he said.
The group CEO said in the push back against threats to the climate and environment it was crucial to have Indigenous voices in the conversation.
Mr Carter said Aboriginal people and in particular Dja Dja Wurrung people would be instrumental in any future discussions around climate change.
"If there is a former recipe to life that is made up now of ingredients the one thing that has been missing, not just here in central Victoria djandak, but Australia is the exclusion of First Nations people," he said.
"That ancestrally created country so I think it just makes sense, add that missing ingredient back into the recipe and now you have got something I think we can all be proud of."
Mr Carter said anyone wanting to know more about the Djaara climate change plan should reach out to the organisation.
WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.
