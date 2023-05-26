An "electrifying" summit this weekend invites all Bendigo residents to learn ways to make their city greener.
The Greater Bendigo Climate Summit, to be held on May 27, plans to equip residents with tactics to reduce carbon in their own household, and information on plans to achieve zero emissions in the region by 2030.
"When you think about a zero emission city, it's actually better for our city in nearly every way - economically, socially, ecologically. It's exciting what's possible," Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration (GBCC) co-ordinator Ian McBurney said.
Mr McBurney said achieving zero emissions in Bendigo would require collective community action "together", with the summit providing workshops on practical ways to achieve the goal.
About 44,000 Bendigo households only have a two-star energy rating. In comparison, new builds must have a seven-star rating to receive a sign off.
Attendees at Saturday's summit will be able to create their own 'household Zero Emissions Roadmap' in line with council's 'Greater Bendigo Zero Emissions Roadmap', created over the past year with more than 1000 respondents from the community.
Summit attendees are also invited to have their say on the draft roadmap.
Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf invited the whole community to attend the event, and said the summit marked a new era for a greener Bendigo.
"If you have ever worried about climate change or wondered how we can create a climate friendly Greater Bendigo this is an opportunity to come along, find out some great information and have your say," Cr Metcalf said.
"The summit marks a new peak for climate and environmental action in the Greater Bendigo community."
Entry into the daytime Greater Bendigo Climate Summit is free and runs from 9am to 4pm.
Tickets to the special evening "Electrify Everything Greater Bendigo" event with Saul Griffith are priced at $5 per adult and it runs from 6pm-8.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from https://tinyurl.com/2h5krkf4.
