Get together with community to make Bendigo a greener place

By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 26 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 11:00am
Launch of Greater Bendigo Climate Collaboration at Alexandra fountain. Picture supplied
An "electrifying" summit this weekend invites all Bendigo residents to learn ways to make their city greener.

Local News

