Storytelling is at the forefront of First Nations culture and this weekend the Central Victorian Indigenous Film Festival returns, featuring a range of films, videos, activities and discussions for Reconciliation Week.
City of Greater Bendigo inclusive communities officer Fiona Machin said the event, in its third year, was the region's lead Reconciliation Week event.
"We really wanted a way to showcase the amazing range of First Nations films and documentaries and stories and voices, to get that out into the community," she said.
"It's a way of spreading awareness and to help people learn about Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and stories. Storytelling is really at the heart of First Nations culture."
The main event of the festival was the Koori Youth Flick Fest competition, Ms Machin said, which was open to young Aboriginal people and students in central Victoria.
"That came out of direct feedback from some of the First Nations community members [about] how can we support and amplify Aboriginal young people's voices," she said.
The winning entries would be screened at the festivals official opening at the Bendigo Library on Saturday, May 27 at 10.30am.
Ms Machin said another highlight of the program was the 360-degree film Carriberrie, which would be shown at the Discovery Science and Technology Centre's new planetarium.
Other highlights were the various discussions happening throughout the festival, such as the Voice to Parliament community forum hosted by Bendigo Reconciliation Group on Wednesday, May 31.
"We really want to make it engaging and interactive and have opportunities for reflection and learning around Reconciliation Week and also this year's theme of 'be a voice for generations'," Ms Machin said.
Events would take place at La Trobe Art Institute, Star Cinema and for the first time at the Engine Room in Bendigo, while Castlemaine's Theatre Royal, and Heathcote's Community Bank Stadium would also show films.
Ms Machin said she was pleased to see film societies such as Glenlyon's Forest Film Society and Yandoit Cultural get on board with this year's festival, while Bendigo Health would also host a yarning circle at its concert hall.
Films being screened included Bran Nue Dar, High Ground, Storm Boy, The Last Daughter and Gurrumul.
The festival would be held from Saturday, May 27 to Saturday, June 3. Click here for the full program.
