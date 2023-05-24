Estranged husband escapes penalty over explicit photos

A man who took lewd photos and videos of his former partner when she was nude sunbaking was remorseful and accepted his behaviour might be "morally repugnant" but denied he had committed a criminal offence, the Kyneton Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.
The man's lawyer told Magistrate Megan Aumair the prosecution was "trying to put a square peg into a round hole" by charging his client with an "upskirting" offence.
The man was charged with visually capturing a person's genitals - upskirting and possessing a silencer without a permit.
The court heard the estranged couple were living at opposite ends of a house in Macedon in December 2021 when the complainant, suspecting her former husband of infidelity, asked for his computer password.
Searching his machine, she found two videos and 11 pictures of herself, all taken on one day a month earlier.
She had felt "violated, scared and vulnerable" as a result of finding the graphic material, police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Karl Mannes told the court, and called triple zero.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police officers who went to the property seized firearms, due to an intervention order against the man being in place, and also found a silencer.
CCTV footage of the accused at the property showed him adjusting security cameras to take the images of his former wife.
"He pointed the camera out the window and zoomed in" on her as she lay in a sun lounge, the prosecutor said.
When asked about the images, the defendant had denied moving the curtains and repositioning the cameras, saying the cat must have knocked them.
Mr Mannes acknowledged there were "some oddities to [the] narrative" of the case but submitted that the complainant believed she was "sunbaking privately in her own backyard" and had a reasonable expectation that her genitals would not be photographed.
But Justice Aumair agreed with the defence that the charge didn't fit the events, warning the prosecution case wasn't strong.
The couple had already been "through the courts up hill and down dale", and to hear the former wife give evidence about the images would be "an unedifying situation", she said.
The charge was subsequently withdrawn and the man was fined $500 for possessing a silencer without a permit.
1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)
Lifeline 13 11 14
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.