'Odd' upskirting charge involving estranged couple heard at Kyneton court

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 24 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 4:00pm
Estranged husband escapes penalty over explicit photos

A man who took lewd photos and videos of his former partner when she was nude sunbaking was remorseful and accepted his behaviour might be "morally repugnant" but denied he had committed a criminal offence, the Kyneton Magistrates' Court heard on Tuesday.

