Fox carcasses are being illegally dumped in bushland in Maiden Gully creating a horrible stench and biohazard for nearby residents.
Bushwalkers and bike riders first noticed the pile of about six fox carcasses two weeks ago.
They are filled with maggots and giving off an overpowering smell only metres from houses in a populated area.
The carcasses are missing their scalps, which are handed into the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (formerly DELWP) office in Epsom where hunters can collect a bounty.
Hunters can submit entire fox scalps for a $10 reward during the fox season which runs from March to October.
However, the sight of dumped carcasses in bushland in full view of neighbouring houses has upset residents and users of the bush.
And it's not the first time it's happened. There have been reports of a similar dumping six months ago not far from the site of this most recent find.
An Agriculture Victoria spokesperson said all fox carcasses should be buried by hunters on the farm or collection site on which it was taken, "as long as the burial site does not adversely impact land, surface waters, groundwaters, air (odour)".
"Dumping of fox carcasses affects the integrity of the Victorian fox and wild dog bounty program and reflects poorly on hunters," the spokesperson said.
"Dumping of animal carcasses is considered rubbish dumping or pollution depending on its scale and location."
The spokesperson said the Environment Protection Authority Victoria (EPA) was responsible for investigating offences under the Environment Protection Act 1970.
"EPA Victoria is responsible for enforcing relevant laws where rubbish dumping creates significant pollution or environmental impacts."
Reports of illegal rubbish dumping, including animal carcasses, can be made to EPA Victoria on 1300 372 842 or visit www.epa.vic.gov.au.
So far, a total of 1351 fox scalps have been collected from 22 participants at the Bendigo collection centre during March and April 2023.
By comparison, in 2022, a total of 1235 fox scalps were collected from 25 participants at the Bendigo collection centre at the same time last year.
Agriculture Victoria does not routinely monitor fox populations, saying the number of scalps submitted for the bounty is not an indication of the fox population - it only measures hunter participation in the program.
The Fox and Wild Dog Bounty program received $6.7 million in the Victorian Government's 2020-21 Budget and will continue until 2024.
Since the program was introduced in 2011, more than a million fox scalps and close to 4630 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria.
In that time the bounty program has paid out more than $10 million in rewards to eligible hunters.
The bounty is an incentive program designed to encourage community participation in managing fox and wild dog populations.
Earlier this year, Agriculture Victoria Biosecurity manager Jason Wishart said foxes and wild dogs required ongoing management by all land managers.
"The bounty offers incentive for community participation in fox and wild dog management, but other techniques also are important to effectively manage the damage they cause," he said.
Foxes and wild dogs prey on livestock, especially lambs and sheep, inflicting significant economic and production loss to Victoria's livestock sector.
They also have an impact on native wildlife.
