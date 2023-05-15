Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Putrid smell of rotting fox carcasses in Maiden Gully street

DC
By David Chapman
May 15 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fox carcasses are being illegally dumped in bushland in Maiden Gully creating a horrible stench and biohazard for nearby residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.