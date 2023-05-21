Bendigo Advertiser
Plan for dogs to be kept on leads and cats confined 24/7

By Jenny Denton
Updated May 22 2023 - 9:39am, first published 8:35am
"On-leash dogs" will become the default in public areas if Bendigo councillors approve a proposed new animal management order at tonight's meeting. Picture: Brendan McCarthy
Dogs in Greater Bendigo will need to be kept on leads and cats confined to their owners' properties 24 hours a day from next year if a proposed order under the Domestic Animals Act is accepted at tonight's city council meeting.

