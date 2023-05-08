A Castlemaine teacher who placed third at a stair climb competition in Melbourne on May 7 utilised a Maldon landmark to train for the event.
Pete Reynolds, who teaches maths and science at Castlemaine Secondary College, scaled the 1700 stairs of Melbourne's Australia 108 building - the tallest skyscraper in the southern hemisphere - in nine minutes and 37 seconds.
Due to the lack of skyscrapers in the Bendigo region, Mr Reynolds said he had to get creative with training spaces for the climb.
"In Castlemaine you've got to try and seek out steps where you can. And the longest set of continuous steps I could find was at Mount Tarrengower Lookout," he said.
Mr Reynolds said he would train at the tower - which dates to 1923 - in the early morning, with a head-torch and his phone as a timer, climbing 50 to 60 repetitions of the around 60 stair landmark.
"The sunrises (from the tower) are amazing. It's a bit windy up there, but it's surreal being high off the ground with just the torch light to guide you."
While Mr Reynolds admits stair climbing is one of the more obscure sports, he said it involves a different kind of endurance compared to other competitions.
"It's a really intense kind of muscular fatigue, and you're trying to pull yourself up as well with a handrail," he said.
"It can be in quite enclosing, because a lot of the modern stairwells are just a concrete roof and sides, and you've only got the numbers on the wall for each level to go by, which sometimes aren't going as quickly as you'd like them to."
Placing third behind stair climbing world number one Wai Ching Soh of Malaysia, and world number two Ryoji Watanabe of Japan, Mr Reynolds said he felt he was in "the presence of greatness".
"It's like playing tennis against (Novak) Djokovic or (Rafael) Nadal. I'm kind of inspired by that," he said.
With many competitors at the Australia 108 Stair Climb Challenge from overseas, Mr Reynolds said he's eyeing off other events around the world, particularly a climb scaling a famous New York landmark.
"The Empire State Building is my Everest," he said.
As part of the climb Mr Reynolds raised over $500 for Giant Steps Melbourne, which operates a school and adult services program for children and adults with autism.
