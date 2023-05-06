Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Potential for more Bendigo-built Hawkei to be sent to Ukraine

By Dominic Giannini
May 6 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ukrainian-Australians want Canberra to provide Hawkei armoured vehicles to defend their homeland. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Ukrainian-Australians want Canberra to provide Hawkei armoured vehicles to defend their homeland. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Further assistance for Ukraine is on the cards ahead of the federal budget amid speculation Australia and the United States could announce a joint support package as soon as the end of the month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.