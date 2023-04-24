Bendigo Advertiser
Great Stupa's ILLUMIN8: Festival of Light and Peace returns

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 25 2023 - 11:34am, first published April 24 2023 - 12:31pm
The Great Stupa's ILLUMIN8 festival returns May 6. Picture by AJ Taylor Images (supplied).
The stage is set in Bendigo for the annual celebration of peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.

