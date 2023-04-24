The stage is set in Bendigo for the annual celebration of peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
Held annually at Bendigo's Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, the ILLUMIN8 celebration continues the long-running Buddhist tradition commemorating the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha in line with the Tibetan Saga Dawa festival.
This year's festival invites attendees to immerse themselves in multi-cultural performances, light installations in the Stupa's Peace Park, multi-faith teachings and prayer, vegan and vegetarian food, and a fireworks display.
The line-up includes performances from the Bendigo Chinese Lion Team, Japanese drummers, the Bendigo Kung Fu Club, and Melbourne based "bubble-artist" Becky Bubbles, among others.
Great Stupa marketing and events manager Matthew Griffin said the event also presented a unique opportunity for visitors to purge negative emotions with ILLUMIN8's "Burning the Bad" ritual.
"It's a kind of thoughtful process, where you write down anything you're trying to get through," Mr Griffin said.
"And at the end of the night we will 'burn that beast'. So you're kind of burning away any kind of bad thoughts or anxieties that you may have."
Mr Griffin said the food on offer would encompass many cuisines, including traditional Tibetan foods, Bao Buns, Italian fare from Il Panzaretto and veggie burgers served up by Jolly Slider.
ILLUMIN8 will be held on Saturday, May 6.
Tickets are available here or from the Great Stupa website.
