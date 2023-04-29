THE current 'Big Three' of HDFNL netball have sent an ominous warning to their rivals that they are determined to retain the mantle following big wins on Saturday.
Reigning premiers Elmore, last season's runners-up White Hills and perennial powerhouse Colbinabbin again showed they would be tough to dislodge with a trio of emphatic round three performances.
The Bloods defeated Leitchville-Gunbower 97-28; White Hills accounted for Heathcote 68-23; and Colbinabbin claimed the McTaggart-Conroy Cup with a 71-35 win over Mount Pleasant.
In Saturday's other game, Kym Bell notched up her first win as Huntly's A-grade coach with the Hawks defeating Lockington-Bamawm United 54-42.
Just as they finished last season, Elmore (3-0), White Hills (2-0) and Colbinabbin (2-1) occupy spots one, two and three on the ladder.
That could change next weekend with the Bloods and Demons set to meet in a rematch of last year's grand final at Elmore.
For White Hills coach Lauren Bowles, a strong win over Heathcote was the perfect tune-up, particularly after coming into their clash against the Saints off a bye.
The Demons were at their scintillating best during a 22-5 opening quarter burst and again in the fourth, with Heathcote stemming the tide in the middle two quarters.
"Not that the second and third quarters were really bad, they were just a bit more patchy," a candid Bowles said.
" I felt like we turned the ball over a lot, but just weren't able to make use of it and put damage on the scoreboard.
"The first and last (quarters) were definitely the standouts and our defensive one-on-one pressure was awesome tonight.
"There are some small areas to work on, but all in all, I was really pleased with the performance.
"We are certainly starting games really well and we are trying to play a few different combinations, which is really good.
"I guess doing that, at times we can get a bit unsettled while adjusting to the change, but we will get used to it."
Heathcote was without its co-coach and dual Esther Cheatley Medal winner Brooke Bolton for the contest.
Bowles said her presence would make a huge difference when the teams play each other again later in the season.
"They were likely missing that leadership she brings to the team, and as a centre being able to direct the play," she said.
"I know next time the scoreboard will probably look a lot different.
"But I thought after quarter time they started putting some good combinations together and got the ball flowing down the court.
"And they were certainly able to convert in the second and third quarters."
Tegan Elliston, who missed the Demons' opening-round win over Leitchville-Gunbower and spent the first quarter against the Saints on the bench, emerged as their best player with a polished performance at wing defence and goal defence.
They also got big games from South Bendigo recruit Amy Morrissey, who alternated between all three defensive positions, and goal shooter Olivia Treloar in her 50th game for the club.
At Colbinabbin, the Grasshoppers delivered further proof of their improvement this season with a 36-goal win over Mount Pleasant.
The Blues defeated the Grasshoppers in both regular season clashes last season, while Colbo was able to get one back, winning by two goals in their first semi-final showdown at Toolleen.
The Grasshoppers' second win of the season came a week after they finished within five goals of Elmore in an ultra-encouraging sign of their development.
Coach Jen McIntyre hailed the win as 'comprehensive' and evidence of her side's versatility.
"I moved players around a lot and we played a lot of different combinations that I wanted to get a look at," she said.
"Elle Palmer, our goal keeper, had a great game, but they were all good to be honest.
"It was a very comprehensive win. We played with eight players, which will be our solid eight A-graders.
"Liv McEvoy played wing attack for three quarters and she dominated before going back into centre in the last quarter. And we flipped the goalers around for a half, which worked."
McIntyre said she was pleased with how the Grasshoppers' season was tracking.
"We obviously missed the experience of Olivia (McEvoy) last year, but getting her back among such a young group is certainly helping," she said.
"The rest of them have all played a couple of years together in A-grade now, except for Matilda (McIntyre), who played the back half of the season last year.
"They are coming together well."
The loss was Mount Pleasant's first this season following 10-goal wins over North Bendigo and Huntly.
Elmore's 77 goals scored and 69-goal win boosted their average score to 77.3 goals per game and percentage to 196.61.
North Bendigo had the bye and will return to action next Saturday against Huntly at Atkins Street.
We obviously missed the experience of Olivia (McEvoy) last year, but getting her back among such a young group is certainly helping.- Colbinabbin coach Jen McIntyre
