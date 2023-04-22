HDFNL Bulldogs earn spirited win over Cats

EXPECTED improvers North Bendigo showed signs of genuine promise with a 10-goal win over HDFNL rivals Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
Playing at Atkins Street for the second straight week after the match against the Cats was transferred from Lockington, the Bulldogs won 46-36.
They set up the win with an outstanding first half, leading by five goals at quarter time and 11 at half time.
A delighted Bulldogs coach Shellie Davies said the win was a reward for a lot of hard effort throughout the pre-season and a competitive performance in the heavy rain in round one against Mount Pleasant.
"The girls were pumped. They obviously wanted to make amends for last week's loss," she said.
"We still had a lot of unforced errors throughout the game, but there was plenty of improvement.
"Last week was tough (due to the conditions), but we didn't help ourselves at times.
"But we discussed last week's game and quickly decided to move onto the next week.
"It was our start that really killed us against Mount Pleasant ... and we had 21 unforced errors. Everything we did to get the ball, we undid ourselves.
"So it was good to get a good start today."
A confidence-boosting win for the Bulldogs was led by a standout performance by Darcy Scott at wing attack.
"She was really strong and with some really great leads," Davies said.
"And Imogen Davies really stepped up and shot beautifully at goal attack for the first three quarters and goal shooter in the last.
"The girls did well as Lockington just kept coming. Jess (Cats coach Jessie Hardess) and her girls were really good and just kept at it.
"A win like this is really good for their spirit and confidence."
The Bulldogs, who are eager to improve on last season's ninth-placed finish, have the bye next round and will return to action on May 6 with another home game against Huntly.
The week's break will be timely for defender Jess Hinrichsen, who missed Saturday's clash with an injury.
At Elmore, the reigning premiers and Colbinabbin put in an early contender for the match of the year tag, with the Bloods emerging with a five-goal win.
The Bloods led by two goals at both half time and three-quarter time before finishing the stronger of the two teams to score a stirring 61-56 victory.
A second straight win to open the season has catapulted Elmore to the top of the league ladder, where it has spent most of the past two seasons.
Next up for the Bloods is a round three trip to Leitchville to take on the Bombers.
At Toolleen, Mount Pleasant continued its perfect start to the season with a 47-37 win over Huntly.
The Hawks dropped to 0-2 ahead of a home encounter next weekend against LBU.
Heathcote bounced back from an opening round loss to Colbinabbin to defeat Leitchville-Gunbower 56-35.
Like Huntly, the Bombers have also started the season 0-2.
Next week: Leitchville-Gunbower v Elmore; Colbinabbin v Mount Pleasant; Huntly v Lockington-Bamawm United; White Hills v Heathcote.
A win like this is really good for their spirit and confidence.- North Bendigo coach Shellie Davies
