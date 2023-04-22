Bendigo Advertiser
HDFNL Bulldogs earn spirited win over Cats

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 23 2023 - 10:04am, first published April 22 2023 - 11:18pm
EXPECTED improvers North Bendigo showed signs of genuine promise with a 10-goal win over HDFNL rivals Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

