Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, we take a look back at Bendigo's encounters with royalty from the Bendigo Advertiser's archives.
Before charming Wallis Simpson, Edward Prince of Wales made his way through "charmed crowds" in 1920 in the city's first visit since its name changed from Sandhurst to Bendigo.
Coronation: Quiche fit for a king
The future 325-day King - he infamously abdicated, following his heart to American socialite Ms Simpson - is reported by Bendigo Advertiser to have been "intensely pleased" by the "deafening shouts" he received rolling into Bendigo station.
Journalists aren't allowed to use such elaborate language anymore, but the reporter poetically said the prince "won the hearts of everyone at first sight, for his boyish face beamed with unconcealed interest".
Or, in today's terms: he was a good looking guy.
On theme with previous royal visits, Bendigo ushered in the prince with streets "festooned gaily with bunting, while buildings were laden with gorgeous displays of flags".
After meeting over 600 children at Rosalind Park, Prince Edward faced a crowd "listening with the closest attention, with all eyes riveted on him" as he told them of his plans to search for gold at the Unity Mine in Ironbark.
According to the report, we can say the prince wore a Bendigo mining cap before he became Edward VIII.
Coronation: 'Eco-friendly' King to reuse coronation garments
On account of some drizzling rain, Prime Minister Billy Hughes urged Prince Edward not to enter the mine, but the prince firmly shut that down.
"I am expected to go, and I want to go - this is Bendigo," Prince Edward said.
The prince descended in the mining cage, and while below is reported to have cut his finger while "digging for two very fine specimens". Gold, not for Ms Simpson, we imagine.
Always modest, on the way back from the mine to the station Prince Edward is reported to have said, "I want to see the people, and I know they want to see me."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.