Ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, we take a look back at Bendigo's encounters with royalty from the Bendigo Advertiser's archives.
After a 13-year drought between royal visits, a pair of princes descended on the then city of Sandhurst in 1881.
Probably due to the fireworks debacle during their uncle's visit to Bendigo, the royal princes George, who would become King George V, and Albert Victor's call in on Bendigo was on a far less "magnificent scale".
And yet, the Bendigo Advertiser report said the royal train was met by "men, women, and children crowding the footpaths leading from every quarter of the city" when the princes came to open their mother's namesake, the Alexandra Fountain.
All in all, a report said it would be "simply impossible" for the crowd to show more "heartiness of welcome and loyal display" for the royal pair.
The royal party made their way along Mitchell Street and Pall Mall, the reporter spotting "not members of the sterner sex, but adventurous ladies" climbing on top of rooftops for the best view.
No doubt their skirts would have acted as parachutes if they were to fall.
When the princes made it to the fountain, "literally crammed by spectators", they saw a plaque reading "Alexandra" in gold letters in honour of their mum.
Made of Harcourt granite, the fountain was most extravagant in the southern hemisphere at the time - costing a whopping £1300.
After spending almost a month at sea before landing on Australian shores, the royal pair would have been happy to engage in the age old Bendigo tradition of having a few drinks at Hotel Shamrock.
Leading to the hotel, Albert Victor and George witnessed a Pall Mall with "an unusually gay appearance, flags of all descriptions studding the verandahs and balconies of every place of business".
Once inside, they joined a lunch lock-up of councillors and Sandhurst parliamentary members, for an 'off the record' meeting.
We can only imagine what they spoke about - probably the view of ladies clambered on rooftops.
