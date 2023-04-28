When the royal palace calls to talk quiche, you've got to answer.
Lucky for the people of Bendigo, Hotel Shamrock is happy to oblige - preparing the "coronation quiche" King Charles III and queen consort Camilla hope will be the centrepiece of many a tables on May 6.
The hotel, which has its own connection to the king - Charles and Diana made themselves comfortable in a Shamrock boudoir in 1983 - is planning on putting the crown's quiche on a special menu during next weekend's coronation.
Shamrock Hotel venue manager Fran Matthyssen said working in a hotel with a royal history made work feel special everyday.
"I come in and I think 'they've actually been here'", she said.
"I'm running the venue where they came, there's something really special about that."
The quiche, which includes tarragon and broad beans, was chosen by the king and queen consort in conjunction with the royal chef, Mark Flanagan.
Shamrock chef Frankie Serona, who worked as a cruise ship chef for 14 years, said while the recipe shared quite a bit with a classic quiche Lorraine, the broad beans made for an "interesting" touch.
As for the taste itself, despite the pastry recipe calling for "lard" the palace's description of the dish as "delicate" is quite accurate.
"Very tasty. It's perfectly soft inside," Mr Serona said.
Ms Matthyssen said many guests request a stay in Room 101, the suite where the royal couple stayed.
"If the room's available, they can have it. People just love it," she said.
Among other coronation fare, the Shamrock would be adding a cocktail - containing chardonnay, pink gin, and lemonade - named The Royal Diane in honour of the Princess Diana's fondness for chardonnay.
The lower-key ceremony for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6 will still be steeped in ancient traditions and adorned with royal regalia from the Crown Jewels, but will also feature its own bespoke emoji, reflecting the first British crowning of the social media era.
Queen Elizabeth II's was the first coronation televised 70 years ago.
