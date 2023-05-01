Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

La Trobe offering scholarships to re-train former nurses

GR
By Gabriel Rule
Updated May 2 2023 - 10:34am, first published May 1 2023 - 2:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melissa Deacon-Crouch is working to re-train former nurses. Picture by Darren Howe
Melissa Deacon-Crouch is working to re-train former nurses. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo former nurses will be eligible for re-training course scholarships in a push to encourage more nurses to return to the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.