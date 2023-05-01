Bendigo former nurses will be eligible for re-training course scholarships in a push to encourage more nurses to return to the industry.
The scholarships, worth $15,000, will be provided through La Trobe University Rural Health School as part of the state government's free nursing and midwifery initiative.
Both regional and metro areas are suffering a severe nurse shortage, with a 2014 federal government study into Australia's future nursing workforce projecting shortfalls of about 85,000 nurses by 2025.
A total of 25 scholarships will be provided through the university annually over four years, allowing former nurses to re-enter the industry in 16 weeks.
La Trobe Rural Health School Dean Professor Jane Mills said the program provided a quick and easy return to the workforce for former nurses.
"Nursing looks different in 2023. For regional nurses, there are more jobs close to home in more settings, land there's more flexibility to work around your family and life commitments," Professor Mills said.
"Nurses who re-train with La Trobe are set up for a great career, starting with world-leading nursing education and a placement with a reputable local workforce partner," she said.
The scholarships covers fees for a 12-week self-paced online program, with $6,000 leftover for costs associated with a four-week placement.
All Victorian and border community former nurses are eligible to apply by May 31, 2023 with priority given to non-metropolitan applicants.
