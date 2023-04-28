Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Prairie Fire goes back-to-back in Adelaide for Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 28 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson with Prairie Fire, who has now won two-in-a-row at Morphettville. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson with Prairie Fire, who has now won two-in-a-row at Morphettville. Picture by Darren Howe

PRAIRIE Fire savoured a Listed race win early in his career, but Bendigo trainer Jess Gleeson has the rejuvenated sprinter going as well as any of his previous trainers since his two-year-old days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.