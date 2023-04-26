Bendigo Advertiser
'I think someone was riding with him': Serenaur win a tribute to Dean Holland

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:49pm, first published 8:48am
JOCKEY Liam Riordan delivered a touching tribute to his mate and fellow jockey Dean Holland following his win on Bendigo galloper Serenaur at Ballarat on Wednesday.

