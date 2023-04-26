'I think someone was riding with him': Serenaur win a tribute to Dean Holland

JOCKEY Liam Riordan delivered a touching tribute to his mate and fellow jockey Dean Holland following his win on Bendigo galloper Serenaur at Ballarat on Wednesday.
Riordan pointed to the heavens as he crossed the line on the Brent Stanley-trained gelding, in honour of the 34-year-old Group 1 -winning jockey, who died after a horror race fall at Donald, on Monday.
Holland had initially been booked to ride Serenaur after guiding him to a win at Ballarat and placings at Sandown and Ballarat in his previous three starts.
Riordan struggled to hold back tears on returning to the mounting yard and moments later when interviewed by Racing.com's Kate Watts.
"Obviously everyone's the same, we are all really upset about Dean," the 25-year-old said.
"I can't bring him back, but hopefully that (win) brings some joy."
Ahead of Wednesday's race, Sona Thoroughbreds, the owners of Serenaur, and trainer Stanley had agreed to donate any prize earnings to Holland's young family.
His win was worth $20,625.
Stanley, a former Group 1-winning jockey in his own right, said winning the race for Holland had made him proud.
"I'm thinking of him. I'm glad this (win) happened," Stanley said.
"I'm just very proud. It's an emotional win.
"Deano just missed on him last time. Liam obviously done the job ... but I think someone was riding with him."
Holland is survived by his wife Lucy and four young children.
The racing industry has further rallied behind the family, with prominent owner Tony Ottorbre establishing a GoFundMe page, which had raised nearly $1.3 million by early Thursday afternoon.
Serenaur, by Star Turn out of the mare Orlaith, has shown a real affinity for Ballarat.
He has won twice and been placed once in his only three starts on the grass track.
"He seems to enjoy it. I think the nice big straight gives him time to balance up and hit line," Stanley said.
"He seems to run really well here.
"To be able to pull this off makes me a little bit proud to get the job done."
The first meeting to be run in Victoria since Holland's tragic death, it included a race specifically named in the jockey's honour.
Race two on the card, the In Your Honour Dean Holland Maiden was won by the Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior-trained Ferlazzo, ridden by Damien Oliver.
The three-time Melbourne Cup-winning jockey was quick to add his voice to the chorus of tributes for his much-loved colleague.
"I just want to acknowledge the memory of Dean Holland, This race is named in his honour," Oliver said.
"We all miss him, he was a top bloke, very popular in the jockeys room and all our hearts go out to his family and close friends, we really miss him.
"He's left a great mark on a lot of people."
