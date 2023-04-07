Bendigo Advertiser
Prairie Fire delivers Jess Gleeson first win from new training home

By Kieran Iles
Updated April 7 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 10:30am
Trainer Jess Gleeson with Prairie Fire, the seven-year-old gelding, who provided her with her first winner as a Bendigo-based trainer. Picture by Darren Howe
WHILE most of the racing spotlight in Bendigo last Saturday was focused on Golden Mile race day, one of the city's trainers quietly slipped across the South Australian border to land a winner.

