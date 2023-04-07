WHILE most of the racing spotlight in Bendigo last Saturday was focused on Golden Mile race day, one of the city's trainers quietly slipped across the South Australian border to land a winner.
Jess Gleeson, a recent addition to the Bendigo thoroughbred training landscape, notched up her first success as a local with the seven-year-old Prairie Fire at Adelaide's Morphettville racecourse.
The gelded son of Snitzel and Consistency showed plenty of dash over the 1100m trip, jumping straight to the front and kicking clear when challenged in the straight to score an impressive benchmark 64 win.
Gleeson, who hails from Ireland, relocated to Bendigo earlier this year after three years in the Northern Territory and hopes it's the first of many winners from her new base.
She is relishing the change in scenery and the move to a milder climate.
"Alice was good, we had 22 winners between there and Darwin," she said.
"But I just decided to shift and thought I might as well head to Victoria and Bendigo.
"It's one of the best tracks around, is great facilities-wise, and feels countryish.
"I wanted somewhere where I was able to get to the track easily, even walk to it, instead of having to float the horses all the time."
Gleeson has based herself at Andrew Street, in the premises vacated by Matthew Enright.
Enright has taken over the management of the Bendigo Water Walker on Heinz Street, and has his small team stabled at the complex.
She has a sound a background in horse handling and has brought with her a small team of horses, with currently seven of those in work.
Gleeson, whose first involvement with horses came via her local pony club back home in Ireland, had an early introduction to racing.
At 14, she started working for legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins on weekends and school and public holidays.
"I worked (casually) with Willie up until I was 21," she said.
"I finished school and uni, but racing was kind of my 'go-to job'.
"When I finished uni, I did two years for him full-time, just to save up some money to fly out to Australia.
"I had a great stint with Willie. I got to fly to France and England quite a bit, so I got a bit of travel into me."
Making the move to Australia in 2012, Gleeson eventually obtained her trainer's licence in Western Australia in 2019, and made the move to the Northern Territory shortly afterwards.
Her stint up north was marked by a succession of small steps, with last year's Darwin Cup Carnival a bit of a turning point.
Gleeson took six horses to Darwin, with three of them - Glock, Dataset, who won twice, and Devil's Temptation - all notching up wins.
Prairie Fire has been the pick of the team since her move to Bendigo, with his six starts yielding a win and three placings and a competitive fifth at Moonee Valley.
Gleeson looks like having plenty of fun with the former smart juvenile, who won the Listed Talindert Stakes at Flemington as a two-year-old in 2018 and ran in that season's Blue Diamond Stakes and Golden Slipper for his former trainer David Hayes.
His win at Morphettville was his fourth in 43 career starts, but his first in 10 runs for his latest trainer.
"I got him off Inglis Bloodstock and we paid $10,000 for him," Gleeson said.
"He's well and truly paid for himself.
"He got a couple of thirds up in Alice Springs and he'd run two seconds and a third down here before Saturday.
"I ran him at Bendigo (in February), but you can scratch that run. Nothing went to plan. I'm not sure what happened, I'm still scratching my head about that run.
"I then decided to take him across the border. It was a great race for him. It was one of those restricted races - no metro wins in their last five starts.
"I was happy with him when he arrived. He didn't sweat the whole way over.
"We left Thursday night, got there Friday morning and he was happy and into his grub and he was away."
Gleeson praised a wonderful ride at Morphettville by Hong Kong apprentice Ellis Wong and the support of thoroughbred owners David and Rachel Cunningham.
The Cunninghams own Prairie Fire and the bulk of the horses in Gleeson's stable.
The 31-year-old is already counting the days to his next run.
"He seems to go well off a three-week break between runs, so there's a race for him at Cranbourne on April 21 - a benchmark 70," she said.
"We'll aim for that and see how he goes, but he could always go back to Adelaide if he needs to.
"He'd won there before I had him."
Having settled in nicely to life in Bendigo, Gleeson has earmarked at least one goal for the next phase of her training career.
"All of mine are tried horses, which I don't mind - I really enjoy getting the tried ones and trying to figure them out and get them back to form," she said.
"But it would be nice to get a couple of young ones and develop them."
