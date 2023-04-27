Bendigo Advertiser
Cost of Living

Study shows rental availability dwindling in Bendigo region

By Gabriel Rule
Updated April 28 2023 - 4:46pm, first published April 27 2023 - 5:28pm
The Anglicare Rental Affordability Snapshot shows grim outlook for Bendigo renters on low incomes. Image: Shutterstock
A new study shows property accessibility in Greater Bendigo has increased slightly for renters on minimum wage, while rental accessibility for people on income support has dropped.

Local News

