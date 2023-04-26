Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Bendigo Health introduces initiative to help patients more quickly

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated April 27 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner and acting director of nursing, medical services Penny Spencer have announced new initiatives to help free up more space for patients. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo Health chief executive Peter Faulkner and acting director of nursing, medical services Penny Spencer have announced new initiatives to help free up more space for patients. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo Health will implement a range of services to streamline patient care to free up hospital beds and reduce emergency department waiting times as demands on the service increases.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.