Bendigo Health will implement a range of services to streamline patient care to free up hospital beds and reduce emergency department waiting times as demands on the service increases.
Bendigo Health chief executive Mr Faulkner said this followed a 25 per cent spike in emergency department presentations in the last five year with hospital admissions up by 10 per cent in the same period.
"We've joined with a number of other health services and with Safer Care Victoria in the Timely Emergency Care Collaborative (TECC) initiative to improve our flow," Mr Faulkner said.
The initiative will include discharging patients on weekends and also before 10am on weekdays. Home-based services like hospital in the home, home-based cancer care and rehabilitation in the home will also be part of these changes. Mr Faulkner said the hospital will aim to make a difference in the short term while embedding new processes for the future.
"The pressure is on the hospital and it really gets felt at the emergency department with the amount of time people are waiting to get a bed," he said.
"It's a whole of hospital initiative, it's not just an emergency department initiative, and it's really focusing on trying to improve that flow of people so that those at the front door can get into a bed very quickly. We have about 55,000 admissions a year so it's a very busy service."
Mr Faulkner said Ambulance Victoria have reported that while overall ambulance activity remained fairly constant, the volume of high priority cases was increasing.
Bendigo Health acting director of nursing, medical services Penny Spencer said the waiting time in the emergency department is currently around 11 hours compared with seven hours a year ago.
"Our initiative will be to try and improve our emergency department length of stay by 20 per cent," Ms Spencer said.
"The doctors will do the ward round and see those (short stay) patients first that will be discharged so they'll go home early to make room for the new patients in ED."
Ms Spencer said patients ready to be discharged will be identified the day before with a "golden ticket" with a framework to ensure they will be ready to leave or head down to the discharge lounge by 9.30am.
The capacity of the discharged lounge has also been increased with the facility now available on Saturday and Sunday and there will also be a second registered nurse introduced to care for patients who are not only heading home but also those who are being discharged to other hospitals.
Ms Spencer said the discharge lounge was a space next to the emergency department where a nurse and support staff could help patients until their family was ready to pick them up, with the trial set to extend the afternoon hours from 4.30pm until 6pm.
Ms Spencer said other trials would include the introduction of a nurse focused primarily on patients transitioning to aged care facilities.
Bendigo Health is also one of two public health services in Victoria that will be working with the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) to facilitate the discharge of NDIS clients to appropriate facilities.
Ms Spencer said a trial of the changes will be in place until June 30 2024 when they will ideally become "business as usual".
While the COVID pandemic has been a factor in increasing presentations, Mr Faulkner said there were likely multiple factors at play.
"We do know Ambulance Victoria has reported that whilst overall ambulance activity remains fairly constant, the volume of high priority cases is increasing," he said.
"That's what we're seeing in the emergency department, those high priority, very sick people are presenting and we're really keen to get them to the right place as quickly as we can.
"From our point of view, the vast majority of people who present to our emergency department need to present there."
Mr Faulkner said those who needed the service should access it although there are expected delays, while others could pursue a range of other options including nurse on call, or telemedicine services with GP practices.
"We do have an aging population and while we're living longer, we're not necessarily living healthier so there is an additional illness burden that comes with that," he said.
"Bendigo has experienced population growth and that also brings with it increased demand.
"There's no doubt that COVID has seen some deferral of care and that's resulted in people becoming more ill when they are presenting and there are probably other (factors) that aren't always visible."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
