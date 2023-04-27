Wildlife rescuers have reported five prohibited birds were shot and killed on the opening day of the duck hunting season.
According to Wildlife Victoria, four blue-winged shovellers and one hardhead were brought to its veterinary triage tent in Donald either dead or with lethal gunshot wounds.
The species were recently listed as threatened and hunting them was prohibited by the Game Management Authority.
Three non-game species waterfowl were caught in the crossfire, according to Wildlife Victoria.
A representative of Wildlife Victoria said the number of volunteer rescuers "greatly outnumbered" the number of hunters at Donald.
They said volunteers finding deceased birds was "indicative" shooters weren't adhering to the four-bird bag limit, set by the Game Management Authority.
Wildlife Victoria chief executive Lisa Palma said evidence of non-compliance would be handed over to the Game Management Authority.
"I find it extraordinary that in the first few hours of the first day of duck hunting, with a public inquiry looming, we have once again found substantive evidence of non-compliance with duck shooting regulations," she said.
"It's clearly time for the Victorian Government to end this practice once and for all."
