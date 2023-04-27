Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Party celebrating African culture at Bendigo's Engine Room Theatre

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 27 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ras Ato is putting on a party to celebrate the releases of his cookbooks and signature hot sauce. Picture supplied.
Ras Ato is putting on a party to celebrate the releases of his cookbooks and signature hot sauce. Picture supplied.

The Engine Room on View Street will come alive next month with African flavours, music and culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.