The Engine Room on View Street will come alive next month with African flavours, music and culture.
Ghanaian cookbook writer Ras Ato said he wanted to share everything he loves about his home country with the people of Bendigo, following the success of his two recipe books.
He said the event would be "beautiful for Bendigo".
"After writing all the recipe books, I felt like sharing the meal from the book and also a bit of my culture," Ato said.
"[It's] not only recipe book but there's a bit of African culture, African stories ... people are able to learn from it as well."
The event would feature African drums and traditional instruments and Ato would cook up his and his family's signature dishes.
He said the party was a chance to be immersed in everything that makes his home continent great.
"After the book was out, there's some individual African faces that I've seen around, so I thought I'll put this party on to enlighten [and] to say to Bendigo, 'hey there's some African people here, there is something like this that we can watch in Bendigo'."
Ato moved to Victoria in 2008. He presents a radio program Good Vibrations on Phoenix FM on Saturdays at noon.
The African Music and Food Party is on at 1pm on Saturday, May 13 at the Engine Room Theatre.
