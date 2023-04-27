When you think classical music, your immediate thought probably isn't of fierce composer-versus-composer rivalries.
For concert organist Thomas Heywood, the friends and enemies of German composer Richard Wagner inspired his performance of Melbourne Opera's Wagner: Lord of The Ring - Wagner's Frenemies at Langley Estate's Lauriston Chapel.
"Like all very famous people, Wagner had his share of absolutely devoted followers and those who couldn't stand the sight of him," Heywood said.
Langley Estate has held a concert series during The Ring Cycle Festival which has run for the past month in Bendigo around the performances of Wagner's four-opera Ring Cycle extravaganza.
The concert series finishes this Saturday, and sees Heywood accompany highly-regarded soprano Merlyn Quaife to explore a roll call of famous composers, many of whom who would be less than happy to share a program with Wagner.
"A lot of the famous composers either loved him or hated him, so the difference in styles makes for quite an interesting program," Heywood said.
The 'frenemies' on show include Bach, Mozart, Schubert, Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Wolf, Debussy and Verdi, with champagne served in the Langley Hall mansion after the show.
Heywood said the 150-year-old Lauriston Chapel, which started its life in Lauriston before it was transported to Langley Estate in the 1930s, makes for a historic and intimate venue for the concert.
"It's a trip back in time," he said.
"The chapel has beautiful windows going out onto the garden so you see all the autumnal colours.
"It's an intimate space, so you really feel like you are part of the music."
Heywood is an internationally renowned and decorated concert organist whose career includes performances at the Sydney Opera House and overseas.
