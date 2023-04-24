AUSTRALIANS will join together to commemorate those who have served and are serving for Anzac Day.
Commemorated on April 25, Anzac Day marks the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand during the First World War.
And while many are expected to head to a dawn or commemorative service near them, some will also head on to their local RSL for a game of Two-up.
Two-up is a traditional Australian game that involves a "spinner" throwing two coins into the air, punters then bet on how the coins may fall.
The game itself is considered an unregulated form of gambling and is only allowed to be played on one day of the year, Anzac Day.
In honour of the commemorations, we have compiled the above gallery showing how Two-up has been played in Bendigo over the years.
