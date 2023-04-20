LOCAL groups and organisations have been busily organising annual events as communities across central Victoria prepare to pay their respects on Anzac Day.
Anzac Day is commemorated on April 25, marking the anniversary of the first major military action fought by Australian and New Zealand during the First World War.
We have compiled a list of services that are being held in central Victoria. If you would like to add your service to this list, please contact us on the below:
Bendigo - Dawn service
Bendigo - Morning service
Eaglehawk - Dawn service
Eaglehawk - Morning service
Kangaroo Flat - Dawn service
Kangaroo Flat - Main service and march
Huntly
Castlemaine - Dawn service
Castlemaine - Commemorative service
Sutton Grange
Boort
Bridgewater
Calivil
Inglewood
Rheola
Korong Vale
Mologa
Pyramid Hill
Newbridge
Wedderburn - Dawn service
Wedderburn - Commemorative service
Kyneton - Dawn service
Kyneton - March
Trentham - Dawn service
Trentham - March and commemorative service
Malmsbury
Rochester - Dawn service
Rochester - March Commemorative service
Echuca - Dawn service
Echuca - Commemorative service / march
Kyabram
Tongala - Dawn service
Tongala - Commemorative service / march
Bealiba
Carisbook
Dunolly - Dawn service
Dunolly - March and commemorative service
Majorca
Maryborough - Dawn service
Maryborough - March and commemorative service
Talbot
