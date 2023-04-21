In a first for Bendigo, Karen people's involvement in World War II will be recognised this Anzac Day.
Bendigo Community Health Services will lay a wreath on Tuesday, April 25 to acknowledge an important part in Karen people's history, when they fought alongside British forces.
Karen is an oppressed ethnic group from Myanmar, known as Burma until 1989.
According to the health service, during World War II the Burmese sided with the Japanese, while the Karen fought along the British as allies.
One soldier was the service's refugee project worker Nido's grandfather Chit Khin.
Nido said his grandfather served as a captain in the Second Burma Rifles, and recruited and trained other Karen people in guerilla warfare.
When Nido was 13 years old, he left a refuge camp in Thailand with two changes of clothes and a small plastic bag containing his grandfather's medals, which he was told to bury in Thai soil.
"Anything that had belonged to Karen soldiers was confiscated, and if found with anything, you could be arrested," Nido said.
"I really hope they are still there," he said. "I would love to go back with a metal detector one day. I believe I would be able to find them."
According to Nido, Karen people like his grandfather were essential to British forces during the war, as they knew Burma's languages and terrain.
Following the war, the British promised Karen people they would be able to occupy part of their homeland freely, however the promise was never fulfilled.
Since Burma claimed independence in 1948, Karen people have been persecuted, with tensions exacerbated by their war service according to the health service.
The service estimated 5000 Karen people have been killed in the ongoing conflict and 200,000 displaced.
About 3500, including Nido, now call Bendigo home.
"I want Australians to recognise people like my grandfather," Nido said. "I want them to know they fought alongside the British as enemies of the Burmese."
Next Tuesday, Nido said he would join Bendigo Community Health Services refugee and cultural diversity leader Kaye Greaves to lay a wreath at the Bendigo Soldiers Memorial Institute.
"It means a lot to me to lay a wreath," he said. "Anzac Day commemorates veterans and lost soldiers. We are very proud that we are part of this history.
"For the community to recognise the Karen as allies is very important to us. It's why we came to be here. We are here because we are hated by the Burmese dictatorship because one time, a long time ago, our grandfathers and great grandfathers fought in the war with the British."
Nido moved to Bendigo when he was 28, worked at Hazeldenes Chickens and now works as part of the health services' settlement team, providing support for new arrivals to Bendigo. He has fathered two young Australian-Karen children.
"Bendigo is a home to us," he said. "The Bendigo community is very welcoming, and we love living here in this free and progressive community."
