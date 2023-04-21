Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Community Health Services to recognise Karen allies this Anzac Day

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated April 24 2023 - 5:52pm, first published April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Bendigo Health Community Services refugee project worker Nido. Picture supplied.
In a first for Bendigo, Karen people's involvement in World War II will be recognised this Anzac Day.

