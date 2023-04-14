UPDATE, Friday 11am: A spokesperson from the Alfred Hospital said the male driver is still in critical condition.
UPDATE, 7.30pm: The male truck driver has been airlifted to the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne in a critical condition following a truck rollover in Redesdale.
Police said investigations into the incident are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or with dashcam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
EARLIER, 5.15PM: A person has been found laying in the middle of the road following a truck rollover near Redesdale.
Emergency services were called to the incident near the Redesdale bridge on the Heathcote-Redesdale Road at 2.36pm.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed a truck had gone off the bridge and into the Campaspe River.
The spokesperson said crews discovered a patient - allegedly the truck driver - laying in the middle of the road.
There was smoke coming from the truck and non-hazardous waste was leaking from the vehicle, the CFA spokesperson said.
A witness has said a person has been airlifted from the scene, but their condition is not yet known.
Traffic control is in progress as the south side of the bridge has been closed off.
The Environmental Protection Authority have said on Twitter that staff are heading to the scene.
"Our officers are on their way to assist emergency services with a truck that has rolled over into the Campaspe River at Redesdale this afternoon. They'll give advice on how to manage any environmental issues," the tweet read.
The incident was deemed under control at 3.07pm.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
