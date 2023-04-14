Bendigo Advertiser
Driver airlifted to hospital after truck rolls and crashes in to Campaspe River

Alex Gretgrix
Lucy Williams
By Alex Gretgrix, and Lucy Williams
Updated April 14 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Police and ambulance crews were on scene on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett
Police and ambulance crews were on scene on Thursday afternoon. Picture by Noni Hyett

UPDATE, Friday 11am: A spokesperson from the Alfred Hospital said the male driver is still in critical condition.

