CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
EASTER DANCE
Celebrate your Easter with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
This event will include CD music and a supper with hot cross buns, tea and coffee.
Admission $7.
All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, 135 Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, April 8, 7.30pm to 11pm.
QUAMBATOOK TRACTOR PULL
Enjoy a spectable of raw horse power at the Quambatook Tractor Pull.
This competitive event will see tractors pulling immovable objects.
This event has full catering and bar facilities.
All enquiries to 0428 510 576 or 0428 377 342
Note, this is a no glass, pets, BYO alcohol, EFT event.
Where: Ninyeunook Road, Quambatook.
When: Easter Saturday, April 8, vintage 1pm to 3pm, Modified 3.30pm to 10pm
KALEIDOSCOPE
Kaleidoscope is a mirror maze exhibition with entrancing lights and sound by Keith Courtney.
Kaleidoscope is a shifting illusion that challenges and disorientates senses.
This exhibition is a solo project by Courtney, the mastermind behind House of Mirrors and 1000 Doors.
Please allow about 30 minute to visit Kaleidoscope.
Suitable for all ages.
General admission $15, children 5 years and under free entry, persons over 75 free entry.
Children aged 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. This installation is wheelchair accessible.
Please note: Closed April 5 and 6.
Opening hours for Easter:
For more information and to book tickets, click here.
Where: Rosalind Park, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30, open daily 2pm to 9pm (last entry at 8.30pm).
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
AUSTRALIANA: DESIGNING A NATION
Australiana: Designing a Nation is an exhibition that tells the story of Australia, displaying the country through paintings, photography, sculptures and fashion.
The exhibition is free and is made up of works from more than 200 artists and designers of iconic masterpieces.
The show is a collaboration with the National Gallery of Victoria.
Where: Bendigo Art Gallery, 42 View Street, Bendigo.
When: Until Sunday, June 25, 10am to 5pm.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
FESTIVALS
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
AUTUMN FESTIVAL
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival is a month long event, held across nine historic towns and is organised by local businesses and the community.
The festival aims to inspire visitors and explore what autumn is like in the Macedon Ranges.
The festival features markets, workshops, exhibitions, shows, walking trails and more.
For further information on this festival, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Macedon Ranges.
When: Saturday, April 1 to Sunday, April 30, various times.
MALAMIYA MANG
Malamiya Mang is a five-day Dja Dja Wurrung Arts Festival that will be held later this month.
The festival will include a free art exhibition showcasing works of Djaara artists, arts and craft market, workshops, and Cultural tours led by Dja Dja Wurrung tour guides.
Where: Dudley House, View Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday, April 12 to Monday, April 17.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
TINY TOWNS ART TRAIL
Take a drive through historic tiny towns over three days and see hidden trasures within central Victoria and the central Goldfields region.
Click here for more information.
Where: Participating towns include: Adelaide Lead, Avoca, Bealiba, Clunes, Dunolly, Eastville, Eddington, Laanecoorie, Maryborough, Newstead, St Arnaud, Talbot, and Tarnagulla.
When: Saturday, April 22 to Monday, April 24.
BENDIGO WRITERS FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Writers Festival is a four day event featuring writers, authors, talks, workshops and so much more.
There will be events for both children and adults.
Events include Wordspot for Schools, bringing young people together to hear about the joys of writing; First Nations First, a discussion featuring award winning writers Evelyn Araluen and Claire G Goleman, cultural researcher Jilda Andrews, and lawyer and artist Neane Carter; Art and Influence, finding the meaning in what is an artist with Imants Tiller and art historian Ian McLean; Heywire Workshops; memoir writing, and so much more.
For the full program and to book, click here.
Where: Various locations in the Bendigo region.
When: Thursday, May 4 to Sunday, May 6.
TWILIGHT COURT TOURS
As part of Law Week 2023 celebrations, Court Services Victoria will host a series of 45-minute public twilight tours at the new Bendigo Law Courts.
This guided tour will show the modern legal hub, featuring a Koori Court, dedicated Children's Court, and a Specialist Family Violence Court.
This will be an opportunity to learn about the significant Koori cultural elements featured throughout the building and the collaboration between Court Services Victoria and the Dja Dja Wurrung.
Where: Bendigo Law Courts, Hargreaves Street, Bendigo.
When: Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18.
ILLUMIN8
ILLUMIN8 is a festival that celebrates peace and harmony inspired by Buddha's life.
The event, held at the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, commemorates the birth, enlightenment, and death of Buddha according to the Tibetan festival of Saga Dawa.
It is a family friendly event with light installations, performances, food and more.
Limited tickets available now, click here.
Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Myers Flat.
When: Saturday, May 6, 5.45pm to 8pm.
