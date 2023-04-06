Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo's Good Loaf Bakery prepares thousands of Easter hot cross buns

By Lucy Williams
Updated April 7 2023 - 12:13pm, first published April 6 2023 - 5:30pm
Good Loaf Bakery owner Laurie Whelan and his team have made thousands of traditional hot cross buns this Easter. Picture by Noni Hyett
In the lead up to the Easter weekend the team at The Good Loaf Bakery in Bendigo will hand-mold more than 10,000 of their award-winning traditional hot cross buns.

