In the lead up to the Easter weekend the team at The Good Loaf Bakery in Bendigo will hand-mold more than 10,000 of their award-winning traditional hot cross buns.
Owner Laurie Whelan said Easter for bakers is like the harvest for farming communities and said the team had been "busy all the time" in the lead up to the weekend.
On Thursday, bakers were up at 2am to begin work on 6840 traditional spiced buns, with the last tray still being prepared at 4.30pm.
"We had six or seven people at the bench the whole day rounding and molding each bun," Mr Whelan said.
The team also prepped 4560 buns on Wednesday ready for orders and will prepare 2850 for Good Friday.
On Friday, those peckish for an Easter treat will need to drop into the store with first come, first served.
Thursday marked the biggest day because of pre-orders but Mr Whelan said the sales will continue into Saturday, before the team has Easter Sunday off, and then a small amount of sales on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The buns from the Good Load Bakery have twice been crowned the best in the country by the National Bakers Association competition and this year they were still up there with the best as the fifth-placed nationally.
The secret is "good quality dried fruit with the rind" according to Mr Whelan.
"We've done chocolate before but this year we took the traditional route," he said.
"Our buns are semi-sourdough because we're a sourdough bakery.
"They're close to the typical conventional buns but they've got some leaven in them."
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
