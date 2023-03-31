Easter is just a hop away, so we've complied a list of how you can celebrate Easter 2023 in central Victoria.
The egg-citing Bendigo Easter Fair first commenced in 1871 and is one of Australia's longest running community events.
The four-day family friendly event will feature entertainment, stage shows, activities for all to enjoy, a carnival, live music, parades, performers, and so much more.
The Bendigo Advertiser has collated a list of events in central Victoria to make sure you have an egg-cellent Easter.
O'BRIEN PLUMBING AND HVAC TORCHLIGHT PROCESSION
BENDIGO ADVERTISER GALA PARADE
Where does Easter take place every year? Where eggs mark the spot!
BOOK FAIR
FAMILY DAY AT THE LAKE
MALDON EASTER FAIR
RHEOLA CHARITY CARNIVAL
RUSHWORTH HERITAGE FESTIVAL
What is an Easter bunny's favourite kind of music? Hip-hop!
LION DANCERS AND DRAGONS
AWAKENING OF THE DRAGON
ROTARY MARKET
POTTERY AND MARKET SALE
What kind of Easter bunny can't hop? A chocolate bunny!
FAMILY-FUN, COMMUNITY FOCUSED
VISION AUSTRALIA EASTER EGG HUNT
BENDIGO BANK CARNIVAL
ROSALIND PARK ENTERTAINMENT
PAW PATROL
MARYBOROUGH EGG HUNT
Why shouldn't you tell an Easter egg a joke? It might crack up!
ROTARY EASTER ART SHOW
BONSAI EXHIBITION
MACKENZIE QUARTERS GALLERY
