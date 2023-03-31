What: Rushworth Easter Heritage Festival The Rushworth Easter Heritage Festival is a town celebration of the yesteryear with a market in the historic median and the annual street parade of vintage and historic vehicles, and horses. Lots of market stalls, children's entertainment, live music and vintage steam engines. It's a guaranteed great way to celebrate Easter, and free of charge. Contact Peter Reade at 0491719461 or rushworthmarket@gmail.com https://www.facebook.com/rushworthmarket