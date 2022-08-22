EMOTIONAL Bendigo Pottery owners Rod and Sally Thompson have paid tribute to their staff after being named the Be.Bendigo Business of the Year at Friday night's gala awards ceremony.
Bendigo Pottery also won the manufacturing category in a result co-owner Sally Thompson said means a lot to the company, which is often better known as a tourism attraction.
"I'm really excited by the fact that the manufacturing side of the business has been recognised because most people just see us as a tourism destination, but manufacturing is a huge part of our business and we've got a really strong team in there and I think it's an unknown part of our business."
She acknowledged the efforts of the local staff, describing them as resilient and always willing to take on new ideas.
"They are flexible they're hard working and loyal... some of them have been there for up to 40 years.," she said.
"It's very much like a family operation and everyone is part of a very big family."
Rod Thompson said the business had been extremely busy throughout the past two years of the global pandemic, helped in part by the changes forced upon society during lockdowns.
"We were busy because we make packaged clay for anyone who's at home wanting to play with clay."
Mr Thompson said he and wife Sally took the time to complete an entry for the Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards 'because things were going well.
"And now we've been rewarded quite unexpectedly," he said.
"It's huge to have recognition and in our home town, particularly among a strong field of entries we were with it really means a lot."
