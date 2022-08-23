MORE than 530 guests dressed up and celebrated at the 2022 Be.Bendigo Business Excellence Awards on Friday evening.
The event was held at the All Seasons Resort, and it was the first in-person awards celebration since 2019.
Bendigo Pottery was the big winner from the night, taking out the overall Business of the Year category as well as the Manufacturing award.
The pottery is Australia's oldest working pottery, and the business also won the Manufacturing and Innovation Award.
Head judge Dennis Barnett said the excellence awards really highlighted to the judging panel how resilient and agile businesses have become due to the pandemic.
Other award winners include Muffin Break Lansell Square (Retail Experience), Munari Wines (Small and Succeeding), Eaglehawk UFS Dispensary (Health and Care) and Lifely (Customer Focussed).
Spotless won the Diverse and Inclusive Award, Treehouse Paediatrics won the Emerging and Energised category, and the Discovery Science and Technology Centre was judged the most community minded business.
The Professional Services category was awarded to Square V, Eaglehawk Community House won the Not For Profit - Community Impact section, and MSD Security and Data was the Trade Specialist winner.
Curium Legal's Sarah Gee was named Young Professional of the Year.
