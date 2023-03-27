An investigation is continuing into an attack on two male staff members at a correctional facility in Malmsbury on Saturday night.
The two staff members were assaulted - allegedly by a number of male youths - around 7.30pm at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre.
Police said the alleged offenders were "immediately secured".
"One of the staff members was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries," the police spokesperson said.
Ambulance Victoria paramedics also attended and transported one staff member to hospital for medical assessment and checked two other members on site.
The Victorian Government has denied that staffing shortages played a part in the incident, but Community and Public Sector Union spokesperson Julian Kennelly said the Department of Justice and Community Safety was "in denial".
He said a "fear of getting belted" had led to staff being off.
On September 20, several workers were injured in an alleged brawl and one staff member was hospitalised after allegedly being punched in the head.
READ MORE:
On September 25, a male staff member was hospitalised after allegedly being kicked and hit with a table tennis bat.
On September 27 another staff member was allegedly assaulted.
Mr Kennelly said the consequences for misbehaviour were not enough to prevent youth offender violence - "they wear it as a badge of honour".
A Victorian Government spokesperson said the violence was "totally unacceptable".
"Saturday night's incident was contained quickly and Victoria Police is now investigating," the spokesperson said.
"Laws are now in place that strengthen consequences for young people who assault youth justice custodial workers, including a presumption that if convicted, they will serve the additional sentence on top of an existing period of detention."
READ MORE:
New laws introduced in 2018 have made injuring a prison officer a Category 1 offence under the Sentencing Act 1991 (Vic).
The changes require courts to impose a statutory minimum six month custodial sentence for any person found guilty of assaulting a prison officer, unless special reasons apply.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.