Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Two staff assaulted at Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 28 2023 - 12:23pm, first published March 27 2023 - 5:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Police said two staff members at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre had been assaulted on Saturday night. Picture by Noni Hyett
Victoria Police said two staff members at the Malmsbury Youth Justice Centre had been assaulted on Saturday night. Picture by Noni Hyett

An investigation is continuing into an attack on two male staff members at a correctional facility in Malmsbury on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.