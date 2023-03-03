Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Sky won't fall in if councils stop banking with fossil fuel backers, Alden says

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 3 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Jen Alden has rejected a warning that 100 per cent divestment from groups that back fossil fuel projects is not feasible. Picture by Darren Howe.

THE SKY will not fall in if councils start divesting en masse from groups financing fossil fuel projects, a Bendigo councillor says ahead of a reform push affecting local governments nationwide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.