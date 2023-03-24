Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Three generations of Bendigo family to compete, judge at CFA State Firefighting Championships

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated March 24 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Castlemaine CFA's Gary Farrell with his daughter Shellie Mason from Eaglehawk CFA, right, and his grandson Chris Mason from Kangaroo Flat CFA. Picture supplied

This weekend, it's brigade against brigade as the Country Fire Authority and Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria State Fire Championships kick off in Mooroopna.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.