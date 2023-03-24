This weekend, it's brigade against brigade as the Country Fire Authority and Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria State Fire Championships kick off in Mooroopna.
For one central Victorian family, the championships are an extra special time, with three generations involved.
Castlemaine brigade's Gary Farrell has been involved with the event for more than 50 years as a competitor and now judge.
His daughter, Shellie Mason, competes in the Rural Senior event for Eaglehawk CFA, and his grandson Chris Mason competes in the Rural Junior event for Kangaroo Flat.
Mr Farrell said he was proud to see the championships still part of his family.
"It's good for me, it's a bit emotional but it's a good time," he said.
"[My daughter] was running with Eaglehawk when I was running with Castlemaine, so there was a bit [of competition] going on there.
"It's a family thing, you get all the families there and they all cheer on their sides and it's really good.
"There are probably other people that have their sons and daughters running... [it's a] real family atmosphere."
The championships have been held for more than 150 years and allowed brigades to test their speed, endurance and reliability through timed firefighting demonstrations.
CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the championships were a great way to promote teamwork among volunteers.
"Championship competitions offer our members a fantastic opportunity to work together as a team, develop their skills and fitness, while taking part in a vibrant sporting culture," he said.
"Our members are able to strengthen bonds with neighbouring brigades as well as with brigades from across the state by getting together and engaging in some friendly competition.
"These relationships are invaluable for when our members work together on the fireground and when responding to emergencies."
From Saturday, March 25 to Sunday, March 26 there will also be trade and equipment displays, a souvenir store, food and beverage stalls and a torchlight procession through Shepparton.
