Free legal advice on offer to change in defence and veteran suicide

DC
By David Chapman
Updated March 23 2023 - 7:44am, first published 4:00am
A royal commission has been set up to look into the issue of suicide among defence personnel and veterans. Picture is a file photo by Tommy Ritchie.

A presentation will be held in Eaglehawk next month to give community members the chance to tell their stories to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

