A presentation will be held in Eaglehawk next month to give community members the chance to tell their stories to the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
The royal commission is accepting submissions until October 13, 2022 and the Defence and Veterans Legal Service is keen to have as many voices heard by the commissioners as possible.
Lawyer Steven Baras-Miller is with the Defence and Veterans Legal Service which has been established to provide free legal advice and help veterans, current service members and their families in preparing a submission to the royal commission.
"We include all veterans groups because it takes all groups to make a change," Mr Baras-Miller said.
He said suicide of defence personnel not only affects their immediate families, but it also impacts the whole community.
"The clients I work with, if they've been in the army or the navy or air force for 10 to 20 years, they have the belief they are being of service to the community," Mr Baras-Miller said.
"They go to droughts and floods and fires and have a purpose in life. When they leave the defence force, that all disappears and they don't know who they are, there's no sense of purpose and they have this sense of valuelessness."
Mr Baras-Miller said the defence force needed to look at how it transitions its members back into civilian life.
He said the royal commission's interim report showed Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) claims were "awful and unworkable".
"They've had to hire 500 new staff to clear the backlog," he said.
"It's taking two to three years to process claims and in the meantime these families have no support, no future and that's got to change."
As part of the presentation next month, there will be a screening of the new Bill Nighy film Living in the historic Star Cinema in Eaglehawk.
The movie tells the story of a senior public servant who is told he has terminal cancer.
"The film has nothing to do with veterans, but it looks at how to leave a legacy and live a useful life," Mr Baras-Miller said.
"It was chosen because the story reflects the lived experience of many veterans and their families who are looking to find ways to go on living in the face of trauma injury and illness."
The outreach event and presentation at Star Cinema Eaglehawk will be held on Wednesday, April 5 at 7pm.
It will include a half-hour panel discussion featuring Mr Baras-Miller and representatives from Victorian Veteran Family Service, Bendigo RSL, Bendigo Legacy and the equine therapy centre Path of the Horse.
The panel will discuss the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide which will be holding hearings in Victoria in the second half of 2023.
The panel represents key bodies working to support people making submissions to the royal commission.
The royal commission was established in July 2021 to look at systemic issues and any common themes among defence and veteran deaths by suicide, contributing risk factors, impact of culture within the ADF and the role of non-government organisations in providing relevant services and support.
The outreach event is part of a Victoria-wide tour which has also taken in the towns of Ballarat, Mildura, Sale, Ararat, Horsham, Warrnambool and Mansfield.
The Royal Commission wants to hear from any person who has, or is close to someone who has, served in the Australian Defence Forces.
Mr Baras-Miller said the outreach event was trying to reach the entire community.
"It (veteran suicide) affects everybody so we all need to be involved," he said.
If this story raises issues for you, contact:
