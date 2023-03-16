Strathfieldsaye Primary School will celebrate 150 years of teaching this year, with the school inviting all past pupils to return and relive their past memories.
The school will hold a reunion event on Thursday, March 23, at 10am with the opening of a time capsule buried 25 years ago in 1998.
Organisers want to toast the milestone and document and recount history with current pupils and community members who have made the school what it is today.
READ MORE:
School principal Cindi Bruechert said the pupils and community were thrilled to be reaching their huge milestone this year.
"It's a very significant occasion and there are many generations of families who have come through this school so to acknowledge their contribution will be really special," Mrs Bruechert said.
"The milestone is also an opportunity to celebrate the teachers that have played a huge part in the education of our students today and in the past.
"Our current students are very excited about the 150-year celebration and teachers are developing units of learning which reflect the school and local history.
"It is a great opportunity to forge links from the past to the present."
The early days of Strathfieldsaye Primary School began in 1873 with lessons taught from the local shire hall.
The school was relocated to its site in Uxbridge Street in 1874 with about 41 pupils.
In 1934, the school acquired its oldest building - the Abbott Room - which has been restored over the years and is now home to the new Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program introduced this year for all pupils.
Today, the school has grown to more than 550 pupils and 60 teaching and support staff.
The school invites the Strathfieldsaye Primary School community, past and present, to come along next week and celebrate 150 years with the opening of the time capsule and a tour of the school.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.