Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
What's on

Strathfieldsaye Primary School to celebrate 150th anniversary

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye Primary School pupils from 1926 will be among those celebrated at a 150-year special event this month. Picture supplied

Strathfieldsaye Primary School will celebrate 150 years of teaching this year, with the school inviting all past pupils to return and relive their past memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.