A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to Melbourne after being hit by a car on a notorious stretch of road on Wednesday morning.
Police said a car collided with the young boy on Howard Street, Epsom about 8.35am.
They said he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated the child on scene before he was airlifted to the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne.
They said the boy is now believed to be in a stable condition.
Police said the male driver of the car stopped at the scene.
Howard Street has long been identified as one of the roads residents were most concerned about, with a Bendigo Advertiser reader highlighting issues with the road near Epsom Primary School in 2019.
Back in March last year, a nine-year-old spent the morning at Bendigo Health after she was struck by a vehicle on Howard Street.
In January 2021, two children were taken to hospital with minor injuries after a crash on the Howard Street/Midland Highway intersection.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
