Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Four-year-old airlifted to Royal Children's Hospital after being hit by a car on notorious Epsom street

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 15 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A four-year-old boy has been airlifted to Melbourne after being hit by a car on a notorious stretch of road on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.