A third confirmed case of Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE) virus has died.
Victoria's department of health confirmed a man in his 70s died earlier this month after he was was potentially exposed to infected mosquitoes in the Shire of Campaspe.
The health department is encouraging people in areas experiencing increased mosquito activity to take steps to protect themselves against mosquito bites.
The best protection is to wear long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, use insect repellents, remove stagnant water around their home, and avoide the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn.
The news comes after the department confirmed a 60-year-old woman died after being infected with MVE last week.
She was most likely exposed to the virus in the Greater Bendigo local government area.
MVE virus and West Nile virus have been detected in mosquitoes in several northern Victoria regions since November last year.
Before this year, the last human case of MVE in Victoria was recorded in 1974.
Victoria has also recorded one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis this mosquito season.
MVE is only spread to humans by infected mosquitoes and rarely causes a serious infection of the central nervous system.
Symptoms are also rare but may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches.
Local governments in high-risk areas for mosquito-borne diseases receive state government funding to undertake mosquito surveillance and control activities.
According to the health department, local governments in northern Victoria are continuing their vector control activities to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.
