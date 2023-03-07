Another MVE death recorded, traced back to central Victoria

Two more cases, including one death, of Murray Valley encephalitis have been traced back to exposure in the Greater Bendigo and Campaspe regions.
Health authorities confirmed one case, a women in her 60s who died in late February, was most likely exposed to the virus in the Greater Bendigo local government area (LGA).
She also spent time in the Swan Hill LGA, the health department says.
The other case, a man in his 70s, is said to have been exposed to infected mosquitoes in the Campaspe Shire LGA.
The man has been admitted to hospital, where he continues to receive treatment.
This brings the total number of Victorian cases to three and the number of deaths from the virus to two this mosquito season.
There has been one confirmed case of Japanese encephalitis (JE) virus infection in Victoria this season.
All cases spent time in northern Victoria during their acquisition periods.
The Department of Health is investigating a number of other suspected cases of MVE/JE.
"These additional cases show mosquito-borne viruses are continuing to circulate, especially in northern Victoria," Victorian Chief Health Officer Professor Brett Sutton said.
"We've seen cases of mosquito-borne viruses this season in people visiting the Murray Valley, so we're taking this opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of protecting themselves from mosquito bites.
"People can do this by wearing long, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, using insect repellents, removing stagnant water around homes or properties, and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are observed, especially at dusk and dawn."
MVE virus and West Nile (Kunjin) virus continue to be detected in mosquitoes trapped in parts of northern Victoria, and it is likely JE virus is also circulating in mosquito populations.
The risk of further human cases in the coming weeks remains very high.
Symptoms of the virus' may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and muscle aches, although most infected people do not have symptoms.
In serious cases, people can develop meningitis or encephalitis which can be fatal.
"We urge anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek urgent medical care, given the long-term or potentially fatal complications of serious illness," Professor Sutton said.
For further information, see the Better Health Channel mosquito bite prevention webpage.
A Japanese encephalitis vaccine is available for eligible people, see JE vaccine eligibility criteria for further details.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
