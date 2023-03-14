Bendigo Health Cancer Centre director Christopher White has been appointed the new chairman of the Rochester and Elmore District Health Service (REDHS) board of directors.
He will lead a new board of director executive team which includes the appointments of Elmore's Bradley Drust to the position of deputy chair and Bendigo's Benjamin Devanny as treasurer.
Mr White has been an REDHS board director for more than four years and has previously held the position of treasurer and chair of the corporate governance committee.
"As a Rochester local, I am immensely proud to lead Rochester and Elmore District Health Service, especially through this extremely challenging time in the rebuild of our facility that was severely impacted during the devastating floods in October 2022," Mr White said
"My family lives in Rochester, and I have a keen interest in ensuring REDHS continues to provide services that best meet the needs of our community."
Mr White has held several senior leadership positions in the past 15 years at Bendigo Health, including Clinical Operations business director and Psychiatric Services and Non-Clinical Divisions business director.
Outgoing REDHS chair David Rosaia will remain on the board of directors and says he looks forward to supporting Chris through his transition.
REDHS will also welcome some new board directors in July to replace Carol McKinstry and Kate Lemon who are both concluding their terms.
