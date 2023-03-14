Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health director Chris White to lead the board at Rochester/Elmore service

By David Chapman
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 1:30pm
Chris White

Bendigo Health Cancer Centre director Christopher White has been appointed the new chairman of the Rochester and Elmore District Health Service (REDHS) board of directors.

