Greater Bendigo has recorded 81 new COVID-19 cases over the past week.
According to the Department of Health data, the municipality recorded seven cases in the 24 hours leading up to March 10.
There are now 86 active cases in the municipality.
In other parts of the state, the Macedon Ranges added 37 during the week.
Meanwhile, Mount Alexander recorded nine COVID-19 cases in seven days, while Central Goldfields added seven.
Campaspe Shire tallied 22 during the week and Gannawarra recorded five.
Buloke and Loddon both added one case each in the past seven day.
The data showed there was 3319 COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria this week, an increase of 10.5 per cent on the previous week.
The average daily number of new cases this week was 474, up from 431 last week.
There are 98 COVID patients in hospital, three patients in intensive care and one on a ventilator.
Sadly, a total of 33 COVID-related deaths were reported to the department in the past week.
An average of five deaths were reported each day in the past week.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
