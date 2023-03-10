UPDATE: 2.20PM
ONE man has been arrested after being traced to the roof of a city centre property today.
The 47-year-old is now assisting police with their enquiries, the Advertiser can confirm.
Details are still sketchy but police have confirmed the incident began when they were called to reports of "damages" to a Hargreaves Street business at 10.05am.
Elite police officers led someone out of a nearby section of Hargreaves Street a short time ago.
Among them were members of the Critical Incident Response Team, which helps uniformed officers with negotiations and other specialist situations.
No-one was injured during the incident, police say
EARLIER: 1.30PM
POLICE are at the scene of an apparent arrest in the centre of Bendigo.
Multiples witnesses say someone has been put in the back of a police van.
There is still a strong police presence in the area of Hargreaves Mall, leading across the road from Mitchell Street.
Highly armed officers dressed in black have been seen in the area but have left the scene.
The situation appears under control.
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
