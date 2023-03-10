Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Police swoop in major operation in Bendigo city centre

Lucy Williams
Tom O'Callaghan
By Lucy Williams, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers near a divvy van. Picture by Noni Hyett

UPDATE: 2.20PM

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.